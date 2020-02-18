Doctor on call! Renuka Shahane in Abhinav Kamal's web series, Starting Troubles

Renuka Shahane may be tied up with her directorial venture, Tribhanga, but it has not stopped her from pursuing acting. She has given her nod to Abhinav Kamal's web series, Starting Troubles, based on Dr Jagdish Chaturvedi's book, Inventing Medical Devices.

Renuka plays a doctor on the show based on real incidents. Shahane was earlier seen in the digital show, What the Folks (2018).

Talking about Tribhanga, Kajol will be entering into the digital world with the film, which is a Mumbai-set drama for global streaming giant Netflix. The film will weave together a complex story of a family while going back and forth through three generations, from the late 1980s to modern-day. The film, directed and written by veteran actress Renuka Shahane, also stars Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar.

The actor, who became a household name after 1994 release Hum Aapke Hain Koun!, says she took a sabbatical after she gave birth to her first son, Shauryaman in the early 2000s as she always wanted to be around for her children.

Shahane is married to fellow actor Ashutosh Rana and the couple shares another son, Satyendra.

"I was very clear about being a hands-on mother. I wanted to do that for a long time. I enjoyed seeing them growing up. And I wasn't missing work much anyway as the content that was being made did not excite me much. So I didn't feel like going out of my way to work," she says.

Now that they are grown up, the actor is stepping out and reclaiming her place.

