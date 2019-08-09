Search

Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson spellbound by Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

Updated: Aug 09, 2019, 08:27 IST | PTI

Scott Derrickson took to Twitter on Wednesday to share a clip from the film which was originally posted by a user

Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson is still in awe of Indian epic fantasy film "Baahubali 2: The Conclusion". The second part of the SS Rajamouli-directed saga released in 2017 and the filmmaker continues to be under the impact of the Telugu language film's visual effects. Derrickson took to Twitter on Wednesday to share a clip from the film which was originally posted by a user. The video shows the scene in which actor Prabhas' Mahendra/Shivudu uses a coconut tree as a cannonball to catapult soldiers to breach the gates of Mahishmati.

"Behold, India's 'Baahubali 2'!" the director captioned the 57 second-long clip. The first part, "Baahubali: The Beginning" released in 2015. The series also starred Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tammanaah, Sathyaraj, Ramya Krishna and Nassar. The franchise went on to become a blockbuster, with "The Conclusion" grossing over Rs 1,800 crore worldwide. Meanwhile, Derrickson is set to direct "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness", the follow-up to the 2016 film. It is slated to be released in 2021.

