Doctor who faked signature for gun license arrested after 26 years

The Dehradun police on Saturday arrested a 59-year-old doctor from Haryana's Palwal area 26 years after he absconded. In 1994, a case of fraud was registered against the doctor for forging a recommendation letter for a gun license, a police official said.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, a local court had declared Sudhir Tiwari a fugitive in 1997. The accused had attached a recommendation letter with fake signatures of then chief minister ND Tiwari's personal assistant while applying for the license, sub-inspector Deepak Dhariwal, who led a four-member team that arrested Tiwari, said.

"The letter later turned out to be fake and a case was then registered in Cantonment police station [Dehradun] and the probe was given to CBCID Lucknow branch [when Uttarakhand was part of Uttar Pradesh]. ... [a] chargesheet was filed in the case but Tiwari fled after knowing that a case has been registered against him," Dhariwal added.

In 2006, the police had also announced a reward for Tiwari's arrest. A police official said that Tiwari was working as a public relation officer at a private hospital in Palwal. The officer further said that Tiwari first fled to Meerut, where he stayed for four years before moving to Haryana. "He was produced before a local court in Dehradun which sent him to jail," Dhariwal said.

