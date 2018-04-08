Doctors confirm medicine overdose in Indrani Mukerjea's case, police to launch probe

"It is a case of drug overdose. She was on anti-depressants. I asked her which tablets she had taken, but she did not reply. I will be asking her again. As far as the overdose is concerned, it is for the police to investigate," Dr. Sudhir Nanandkar.

Indrani Mukerjea, who was arrested in August 2015 for allegedly killing daughter Sheena Bora, had reportedly received an overdose of medicines. State-run JJ Hospital authorities on Sunday confirmed the unfortunate incident and said that she is now stable.

Doctors claim that Mukerjea was brought to the JJ Hospital in a "semi-conscious" state to the JJ Hospital at around 11:15 pm on Friday from the Byculla Jail in south Mumbai. Almost immediately, she was admitted to the Critical Care Unit. The police are now investigating on how she might have been administered an overdose of medicines.

"It is a case of drug overdose. She was on anti-depressants. I asked her which tablets she had taken, but she did not reply. I will be asking her again. As far as the overdose is concerned, it is for the police to investigate," Dr. Sudhir Nanandkar, Dean of JJ Hospital, told reporters.

He added that Mukerjea (46) was administered medicines orally by the jail guards at the stipulated intervals. Doctors at the hospital said the medicines were not placed in Mukerjea's hand nor was she allowed to store them. "So, the circumstances under which an overdose might have taken place have to be investigated by the police," one of the doctors said.

Mukerjea's daughter, Sheena Bora (24), was abducted and killed on April 24, 2012, allegedly over a financial dispute and her body disposed of in a forest in the adjoining Raigad district, according to the police.

Mukerjea, her former husband Sanjeev Khanna and driver Shyamvar Rai were arrested for the crime. Rai later turned an approver (prosecution witness) in the case.

