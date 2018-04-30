Does Deepika Padukone plan to wed before Sonam Kapoor?

You don't have to be a rocket scientist to decipher what's going on. Sonam and Dippy don't exactly see eye-to-eye



We can't help but notice that any detail about Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's impending wedding is followed by buzz about Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's rumoured wedding slated for later this year. From gossip about it being a destination wedding to trousseau shopping to wedding planners, it appears that the Padmaavat actors are keeping pace with the tattle about Sonam and Anand's wedding.



You don't have to be a rocket scientist to decipher what's going on. Sonam and Dippy don't exactly see eye-to-eye. They shared a great camaraderie many moons ago. Later, Sonam made some remarks about Deepika's style sense. Ever since, there has been this game of one-upmanship.

After Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's big fat Indian wedding, all eyes are on one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood – Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. Although the couple never made it official, their actions prove otherwise. The couple is expected to get married by the end of this year. On the other hand, preparations for Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding have also begun, which will reportedly happen on May 8.

While there was news of Ranveer Singh and Deepika ditching the exotic international locales to tie the knot in Mumbai itself, there is another fresh development to it. A report by a Mumbai-based daily states that the couple is planning an international destination wedding. It states that both families of the actors are completely engrossed in the wedding's preparations, in Bangalore and Mumbai. The report also suggests that they have hired a wedding planner, who is scouting an international location for the wedding. No location has been zeroed in yet.

The source close to the development told the publication, "Both Ranveer and Deepika are extremely private and do not wish to have a lavish wedding with a long guest list. The ceremony will be away from the media glare, classy and intimate, with only family and close friends in attendance. That's the plan."

Also, two receptions in India are also being planned. "One of them will definitely be in Mumbai, the venue is being finalised," revealed the source.

