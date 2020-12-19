Does Neha Kakkar's new song Khyaal Rakhya Kar celebrate her pregnancy?

Singer Neha Kakkar on Saturday announced a new song to celebrate her pregnancy. She will release the song on December 22.

Titled "Khyaal rakhya kar", the song has been announced by Neha just a day after the singer announced her pregnancy in front of the world.

On Friday, Neha had revealed on social media that she is expecting her first child with husband, singer Rohanpreet Singh. Neha flaunted her baby bump in a photograph she shared on her verified Instagram account along her post.

The couple tied the knot in October this year. The video of "Khyaal rakhya kar" features Neha alongside husband Rohanpreet. The lyrics have been penned by Babbu while the music is composed by Rajat Nagpal.

