Dog exposes owner's fake handstand, leave netizens in splits!

In a viral video that left the internet in splits, a dog exposed his owner's fake handstand. The video that went viral on Facebook shows a woman pretending to do handstand by lying down and pressing her hands against the wall. A man sits besides her on a chair reading a newspaper.

The people in the video seemed convincing in their antiques until the dog comes into the picture, which is when the viewers realise that the man and the woman are simply lying on the floor, successfully tricking people into believing that they are working out.

Paulinho Martins, who posted this video on Facebook on Tuesday, said in the captions, "Everything was going well, until the dog ruined everything." The video has received over 6.1 million views with more than 48,000 likes and was shared over 225,000 times.

Amid hilarious reactions, users commenting on the post said about trying it out with their friends with some wondering if the dog is 'spiderdog'. A user said, “It is not that bad to cheat, well done!” Another user asked, “ Is that spiderdog?” A user said, “It is absolutely obvious, when he touched his glasses. Newspaper fell on him.

What do you think of the video?

