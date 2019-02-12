Dolphin pod spotted at Ragodi beach in Nalasopara West

national

This is not the first time when a dolphin appeared on the beach. Dolphins are often seen here but far away from the seashore in the ocean, this is the first time when the Dolphins were closer to the seashore and in such large numbers.

Pic/Hanif Patel

A pod of dolphins was spotted in the Ragodi beach in Nalsopara West in north Mumbai. Janardan Alonghe, a lifeguard deployed by the VVMC at Rajodi beach said, "I was on duty and suddenly noticed some movement in the sea. I thought someone was drowning in the water so I immediately took the help of a guard and rushed to the spot on a rider boat. There we saw a bunch of dolphins swimming and enjoying in the water."

He further said that this is not the first time when a dolphin appeared on the beach. Alonghe said, "Dolphins are seen here but mostly far away from the seashore. This is the first time when dolphins were this seen close to the seashore. Dolphins are usually seen at the seashore when the days are cold and then they go to the deep sea around 11:30 am when it is hot and sunny. Since it was cold for the last few days, the dolphins must have come closer to the seashore."

Nikhil Tandel, 'Blue life Adventure' guard deployed at Rajodi beach said that he has seen several dolphins in the past but he had seen them this close for the first time. He said, "There were ten to twelve dolphins jumping and swimming in the water. As soon as the people heard about them, they started visiting the seashore to witness the pod," he added.

