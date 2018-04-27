Dombivli Manpada police register theft case against ATS officers

The Vikhroli ATS team who was searching for accused who is involve in SIM card cloning activity got his Call detail records and they found a number of a person who is in touch with the accused



Dombivli Manpada police registered theft case against three ATS officers who came to Dombivli in search of accused. Victim claimed that valuables worth of Rs 1 lakh vanished from the house.

The Vikhroli ATS team who was searching for accused who is involve in SIM card cloning activity got his Call detail records and they found a number of a person who is in touch with the accused. When they conducted search at the person's home of whose number they have got in the call records of the accused. They found that the person must me helping the accused and therefore they went to that person's brother's Gulam Shaikh's house in Dombivli.

According to Manpada police complainant Gulam shaikh came to police station and shown some CCTv footages in which he narrated some people claim they are Ats officer entered his house and disturb his house and have taken some things from house. Therfore Manpada police registered case against those AtS officer under IPC section180, 452 and 380.

