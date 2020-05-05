Domestic abuse amid lockdown must be dealt with

This picture has been used for representational purposes

People living with domestic abuse will be able to access safe spaces at a pharmaceutical chain in the United Kingdom.

Those needing help can ask staff at the counter to use the consultation room, where they will be able to contact services for help and abuse, a UK report said, adding that it was a desperate situation.

This is an extraordinarily difficult time and isolation does give more power to the abuser.

The Jerusalem Post has a special report stating that at least four persons have been murdered and an four more have committed suicide because of domestic violence.

In India, the National Commission for Women (NCW) reported that it received 315 domestic violence complaints in April alone, amid the lockdown.

This is a record high, one that we can certainly not be proud of and in this pandemic, it is increased as abuser and victim are in lockdown together with all escape avenues cut off.

Let us become more robust in our tackling of domestic violence now, and even post this phase, whenever that may be. First, we must identify domestic violence for what it is.

This means recognising verbal violence too — just because there are no physical scars, it does not mean there is no violence.

Then, remove the stigma from this kind of violence. Men can be victims too, they should not be shamed or disbelieved if they do complain.

Give the victims a lifeline and escape route, call out the abuser and make punishments harsh in accordance with the crime.

We often see domestic violence being brushed-off as a small, internal family matter. It is not. It can be deceptive because it happens behind closed doors and can be deadly.

