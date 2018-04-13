Domestic help arrested for murdering his employer in Delhi

Mahashankar Chaudhary, 22, and his accomplice Narendra Singh were arrested and the car seized





A domestic help, along with an accomplice, has been arrested for killing his employer and stealing a car, police said on Friday.

Mahashankar Chaudhary, 22, and his accomplice Narendra Singh were arrested and the car seized.

On April 6, Chaudhary facilitated the entry of Narendra Singh and Kale, his two associates, into the Malviya Nagar house where he worked, Deputy Commissioner of Police Romil Baaniya said.

"They planned to steal the car but ended up murdering Surender, the owner."

"While Narendra and Kale fled with the car, Chaudhary stayed inside and locked the door to avoid any suspicion," he said.

