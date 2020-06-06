Dominic Thiem: Money can't buy greatest luxuries like family and health

Austrian tennis ace Dominic Thiem has expressed his wish to have a lavish house of his own. In his recent interview on Austrian show, Sport am Sonntag, the World No. 3 said that besides his goal of winning a Grand Slam, he plans to have some luxuries in life too.

"At some point I would like to have a nice house with a family, that would be the greatest luxury. The greatest luxuries are things that money cannot buy like family and health. A hiking holiday in Austria would [also] be a dream for me," said Dominic.

Meanwhile, he also spoke about working for some environmental causes like supporting the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) project to equip young sea eagles with transmitters and reducing plastic in the oceans.

