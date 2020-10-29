Search

Dominic Thiem to face Garin in pre-quarters

Updated: 29 October, 2020 09:21 IST | AFP | Vienna

Chile's Cristian Garin shook off the frustration of losing a lengthy second set tie-break to take down Stan Wawrinka 6-4, 6-7 (9/11), 6-3

Cristian Garin, Austria's Dominic Thiem celebrates his win over Vitaliy Sachko on Tuesday. PIC/AFP
Second seed Dominic Thiem overcame Vitaliy Sachko 6-4, 7-5 in his opening match of Erste Bank Open in Vienna on Tuesday.  The Ukrainian lucky loser was making his tour-level debut, having entered the draw after Kei Nishikori pulled out due to injury.

Chile's Cristian Garin shook off the frustration of losing a lengthy second set tie-break to take down Stan Wawrinka 6-4, 6-7 (9/11), 6-3. He will face Thiem for a place in the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, Daniil Medvedev cruised past lucky loser Jason Jung 6-3, 6-1 in 65 minutes to reach the second round on Wednesday.

First Published: 29 October, 2020 08:05 IST

