Dominic Thiem to face Garin in pre-quarters
Second seed Dominic Thiem overcame Vitaliy Sachko 6-4, 7-5 in his opening match of Erste Bank Open in Vienna on Tuesday. The Ukrainian lucky loser was making his tour-level debut, having entered the draw after Kei Nishikori pulled out due to injury.
Chile's Cristian Garin shook off the frustration of losing a lengthy second set tie-break to take down Stan Wawrinka 6-4, 6-7 (9/11), 6-3. He will face Thiem for a place in the quarter-finals.
Meanwhile, Daniil Medvedev cruised past lucky loser Jason Jung 6-3, 6-1 in 65 minutes to reach the second round on Wednesday.
