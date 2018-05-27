Dominic Thiem wins title in Lyon ahead of French Open

Ahead of the start of Roland Garros on Sunday, World No. 8 Thiem battled back from a set down to claim the 200th tour win of his career



Dominic Thiem

Austrian Dominic Thiem warmed up for the French Open by beating Gilles Simon 3-6, 7-6 (7/1), 6-1 to win the ATP Tour event in Lyon on Saturday. Ahead of the start of Roland Garros on Sunday, World No. 8 Thiem battled back from a set down to claim the 200th tour win of his career.

Thiem, 24, who will be seeded seventh for the clay-court Grand Slam in Paris, took just his second title of the season after winning another low-quality clay tournament in Buenos Aires in February.

Thiem faces Ilya Ivashka of Belarus in the first round of French Open, while home hope Simon meets Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili. Thiem is the only man to have beaten Rafael Nadal on clay this year, after snapping the World No. 1's 50-set winning streak on the surface in Madrid, only to lose to Alexander Zverev in the final.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever