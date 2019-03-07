Don Bosco storm into U-8 semis

football

Naveen celebrates scoring a goal. Pic/Suresh Karkera

Don Bosco 'A' (Matunga) beat Dominic Savio 2-0 to enter the semi-finals of the MSSA-organised U-8 boys' knockout football tournament at Azad Maidan yesterday. Naveen Ganesan (8th minute) and Samarth Singh (22nd) struck a goal each for Don Bosco. An attacking display from the start saw the Matunga outfit score early through Naveen.

Dominic Savio showed some resistance but gave away a penalty in the second half which Samarth converted. In another quarter-final, Bombay Scottish (Mahim) beat Cathedral and John Connon 3-1 via tie-breaker. Ayaan Narkar, Daksh Garg and Ethan Deniz converted from the spot for Scottish, while only Anaai D'Souza scored for Cathedral.

