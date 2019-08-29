Don't believe in rumours about NRC, says Ministry of Home Affairs

national

The Ministry reminded people that the non-inclusion of a person's name in NRC does not mean that he or she will be declared as a foreigner

On Thursday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has urged people across the country to not believe rumours about the final publication of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam on August 31. The Ministry reminded people that the non-inclusion of a person's name in NRC does not mean that he or she will be declared as a foreigner.

The Ministry of Home Affairs took to social networking site Twitter and said that every individual who will be left out from final NRC can can appeal before the Foreigners Tribunals, which has been increased across the state of Assam. The spokesperson of the Ministry of Home Affairs posted guidelines on its Twitter handle and informed people that the limit for filing appeals before the Foreigners Tribunals has been made 120 days from the previous 60 days limit.

The ministry also said, "The government will provide legal aid to those needy people who have been excluded from NRC through the District Legal Services Authorities." The National Register of Citizens is a register containing the names of Indian citizens which was prepared back then in 1951. The NRC is being updated in Assam in order to weed out illegal immigrants from the state.

Last month, the Supreme Court extended the deadline for the final publication of NRC from July 31 to August 31. The apex court also rejected a plea in order to extend the NRC deadline for sample verification. Ahead of the final registry being increased to August 31, central paramilitary forces have been asked to maintain law and order in Assam.

