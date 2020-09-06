Don't Miss today

Become a bachata pro

Put on your dancing shoes and learn bachata. It is a partner dance from the Dominican Republic. The virtual workshop is beginner-friendly. Choreographers Minoti Ramachandra and Manoj Kumar will be facilitating the session.

When: September 6 onwards, 5 PM

Price: Rs 295 onwards

Contact: 9886294444

Enjoy Haryanvi humour

If you dig Hindi comedy, then you might enjoy this session with Vijay Yadav. His jokes mainly surround Haryana, Haryanvis, his friends and family. The show will also involve crowd work by the comic.

When: September 6, 7 PM

Where: Zoom

Price: Rs 349

Contact: @oriole_entertainment, Instagram

Cook ghar ka khana

Sign up for Flavours of India and learn to cook healthy, delicious Indian dishes. On the menu are Amritsari chole, dal makhani, paneer labaabdar, kheema naan, shrikhand, phirni and more. You will be taught to make these dishes without using oil, ghee, butter or any other dairy product.

When: September 8-9, 6-7.30 PM

Where: Zoom

Price: Rs 1,000 onwards

Contact: events@sharan-india.org

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Meenaal Mayure Breed, 38 Spiritual coach and holistic yoga teacher

Availale for: Yoga classes, including prenatal and postnatal pregnancy yoga

Charges: For group yoga session her charges start from Rs 2,500 for 12 sessions

Email: meenaalmbreed@gmail.com

After working for 12 years in the corporate world, Meenaal Mayure Breed realised her life's purpose was to help people achieve a sense of well-being. With that intention, she joined The Yoga Institute's teachers training program and started propagating the goodness of holistic yoga. With her firm belief in the yogic way of life, she started teaching yoga to all age groups.

As an expert in garbhasanskar, Breed also teaches prenatal and postnatal pregnancy yoga to new and expecting mothers. She practises reiki, numerology, pranic healing, access bar, tarot card and emotional freedom techniques.

Her intention behind teaching yoga is to sensitise people about how the mind and body are connected. She has now moved her practice online. Breed facilitates special batches over the weekend for kids.

Recommended by: Cleona Britto-Dsouza, founder of Indian Women's Business Club & Growth Cove Business Network, says, "Meenaal has this natural ability to sense energies and to work on people on a holistic level, to bring overall wellness."

Purchase with a purpose

One way to stay in touch with your loved ones across the country during the pandemic is by sending them a gift hamper. You can even send one to yourself if you are seeking a pampering session. Thank U Foods also lets you donate a "box of change" by logging into their website. The hamper is special because it's part of an initiative backed by the Indian Association for the Blind. The team collaborates with visually-challenged individuals who prepare cookies, chocolates, cakes, Indian sweets, bhujiya and sev.

Call 9597068805 or visit https://thankufoods.com/

Masculinity redefined

Raqeeb started the page Dainty Stranger Photos in 2018 to deal with his body image issues. The Delhi-based academic and photographer wanted to document masculinity that didn't fit the stereotypical idea of what a man should look like. "I got a lot of flak for not fitting in, and didn't feel represented in mainstream portrayals of masculinity," he says. What started as a personal project evolved into a collaborative one as people reached out to be photographed for intimate portraits. None of his subjects are professional models. "Those who think my work is lewd are entitled to their opinion. I just ask them to not engage with it if it bothers them," he says. Raqeeb's lockdown series is called Isolated Bodies and is inviting submissions from those who want to explore their relationship and struggles with their body while self-isolating.



Raqeeb

@daintystrangerphotos, Instagram

Memories of Dilli



Pic/Centre for Community Knowledge (cckonline.in) Archive, Ambedkar University, Delhi

Delhi has many gates of entry, but none for departure," reads one of the opening posts on the Instagram page of Zikr-e-Dilli, accompanied by an 1858-59 photograph of Kashmiri Gate of Shahjahanabad. Launched in June by Anukriti Gupta and Tanuja Bhakuni, both research scholars at Centre for Women's Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi, it is an interesting curation of Delhi that was, and is. "We arrived in Delhi 10 years ago for higher education and work; every day since then has been an attempt at finding ourselves in the city and also finding the city. The violent attempts to homogenise its history in contemporary times acted as the final trigger. Our city evolves with us and vice-versa," the curators say over email. The process of curation, they claim, is broadly an act of 'zikr' (remembrance). The posts are rooted in their everyday experiences. For instance, one of their recent posts, Girls from JNU, LSR or Miranda House Need Not Apply—the notoriously popular phrase that emerged from some of the matrimonial ads published in late 1990s in Delhi—received an overwhelming response.

@zikredilli, Instagram

Brown, bold and beautiful

An artwork on Instagram shows a brown woman in a gold-studded lehenga, sitting with her legs apart. The caption reads: Sit like a girl, and is created by 25-year-old Tracey. "I think this is something every girl is told when growing up. I don't think a boy is told to sit, talk or walk a certain way," the Hyderabad-born media graduate says. Her page, Illustracee, is a product of the Coronavirus-led lockdown. "It is also inspired by my experience as a woman dealing with blatant sexism at workplace, facing the rising rape culture during the pandemic, body shaming, slut shaming, misogyny, sexual harassment, catcalling," says Tracey, who has worked as a political journalist/content strategist for former Andhra Pradesh CM Nara Chandra Babu Naidu. "I am a self-taught artist. During the lockdown, I invested in an iPad and the Apple Pencil and downloaded Adobe Fresco and Procreate. I started sketching and gradually figured out my style—women of colour."

Brown Art is an effort to depict the brown woman, who finds little representation in today's world. The women in her drawings are usually dressed in traditional attire and the text points to phrases most of us have grown up hearing, or are tired of hearing. She has managed to sell more than 20 pieces during lockdown, to be printed into digital copies.

@illustracee, Instagram

