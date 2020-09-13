Don't Miss today

Listen to fusion music

Attend an online sufi and jazz music concert. You will hear the amazing combination of Pooja Gaitonde's sufi vocals and Louis Banks on

the piano.

When: September 19, 11.30 AM

Price: Rs 354

Contact: Pancham Nishad Creatives, Facebook

Attend a modernist photography show

Catch Australian photographer George Byrne's solo show, Byrne: In Plane Sight. Byrne is known for his large-scale photographs that depict everyday surfaces as

painterly abstractions.

When: September 13 onwards, 11.30 AM to 6 PM

Where: Akara Art, Colaba

Contact: 22025550

Free

Learn to make sushi

Cook some sushi with the help of chef Rakhee Vaswani. She will teach you how to roll, cook and cut maki rolls, California rolls and tempura.

When: September 18, 3.30 PM

Where: Zoom; Price: Rs 2,500

Contact: @palateculinary, Facebook

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Shruthi Vishwanath, 30 Musician

Vishwanath's work integrates classical and folk music

Available: Singing classes, breathwork and deep listening Charges: Price on request

Email: musicallyshruthi@gmail.com

Shruthi Vishwanath is a singer, educator and composer who specialises in the mystic voices of the Indian subcontinent. While her formal education was at BITS Pilani, her musical education has spanned over 25 years. She has studied the classical stream for over two decades. Eventually, she started getting drawn toward music from the remote parts of the country.

For the last five years, she has been immersing herself in abhangs, Kabir, baul, and other forms of folk music during travels to remote villages of India.

Vishwanath is using this time to move online with her performances and workshops. Her Music in the Machan is an online community that meets every day to sing. She conducts group sessions for children aged four to 18, where she teaches voice work and songs.

Recommended by: Anisha Pucadyil, playback theatre artiste at Citylamps, says, "As the lockdown set in, I was delighted to find Shruthi generously sharing her music from a village in West Bengal. She introduced us to many folk artistes via Zoom."

