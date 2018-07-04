Donal Bisht bags lead role in Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop

Donal Bisht talks about working in Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop

Actress Donal Bisht of Ek Deewaana Tha fame will play the lead role in the show Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop after it moves forward in time. "I will play Ishika who is strong, lives in the modern era with modern thinking and with an attitude that a girl can also be an earning member of the house. I totally resonate with the character as I have been independent from the start," Donal said in a statement.

"The show's concept is very unique and will break the stereotype of Indian mentality of differentiating between men and women that women are restricted to just household work."

This show, she said, will help to decrease the difference between them. "We live in the 21st century and my producer Rashmi Sharma has brought this concept to light beautifully," said Donal. She is looking forward to start shooting for Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop.