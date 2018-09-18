Donald Trump claims US steel industry has revived; takes credit

international

President Donald Trump claimed Monday that America's steel industry has revived and attributed this to his economic policy and decisions. American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), in its latest report, said that the US' steel mills operated above 80 per cent of their capacity last week.

Its Chief Executive Officer Thomas J Gibson said that tariffs on foreign steel have been saving US jobs. Trump said in a tweet: "Our steel industry is the talk of the World. It has been given new life, and is thriving. Billions of dollars is being spent on new plants all around the country!"

Trump had imposed steep tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Canada, Mexico and the European Union on national security grounds. Gibson wrote in USA Today that "The president's actions are working. Steel imports fell 34 per cent from April to June, prompting job growth. US Steel has restarted facilities in Granite city, Illinois, which means 800 jobs".

In an op-ed in The Washington Examiner, former CEO of Nucor steel company Dan DiMicco said that Trump is delivering on trade deals for American workers. "Since his early days in office, Trump outlined priorities for trade policy that include a stronger American economy, a focus on the American worker, enforcement of trade laws, and negotiations that ensure trade competitors do not take advantage of the United States," he said.

