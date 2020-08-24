Donald Trump doesn't read, has no principles, says his elder sister in recordings

President Donald Trump's older sister, a former federal judge, is heard sharply criticising her brother in a series of recordings released on Saturday, at one point saying of the president, "He has no principles."

Maryanne Trump Barry was secretly recorded by her niece, Mary Trump, who recently released a book denouncing the president, "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man."

Mary Trump said on Saturday she made the recordings in 2018 and 2019. In one recording, Barry, 83, says she had heard a 2018 interview with her brother on Fox News in which he suggested that he would put her on the border to oversee cases of immigrant children separated from their parents.

At one point she says: "His goddamned tweet and lying, oh my God." She adds: "I'm talking too freely, but you know. The change of stories. The lack of preparation. The lying." "What has he read?" Mary Trump asks her aunt. Barry responds: "No. He doesn't read."

