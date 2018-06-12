Donald Trump: Meeting with Kim Jong Un was 'very, very good'

US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met at a resort island of Sentosa along with their respective translators

Changi: United States President Donald Trump after meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his one-on-one meeting with Kim was 'very, very good¿ and they have an 'excellent relationship', as per media reports. The much-awaited summit between Trump and Kim took place in Singapore on Tuesday.

US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met at a resort island of Sentosa along with their respective translators.

Earlier in the day, the two leaders arrived at the hotel along with their respective motorcades. They were accompanied by their respective officials.

Trump and Kim shared a historic handshake as they meet for the first time. The two clasped hands for a long while as they posed for photos in front of a row of U.S. and North Korean flags.

The meeting came after months of deliberations between two countries over the time and venue of the summit.

In spite of Kim threatening to call off the summit talks following the 'Max military drills' and Trump announcing to call off the event, citing "tremendous anger and open hostility" from North Korea as the reason, the historic summit finally concluded successfully.

Trump will depart for the United States at around 7 p.m. from the Paya Lebar Airbase.

