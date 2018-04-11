Donald Trump, Obama not likely to attend Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wedding

On Tuesday, the Kensington Palace said in a statement that the soon-to-be royal couple will not be inviting world leaders to the wedding, at least not on the basis of their official position, CNN reported



Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Pic/Getty Images

Megan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding is likely to be an affair that will be watched closely by the whole world. But it seems that the couple are not likely to invite world leaders, at least not in their official capacity.

On Tuesday, the Kensington Palace said in a statement that the soon-to-be royal couple will not be inviting world leaders to the wedding, at least not on the basis of their official position, CNN reported.

This means that current United States President Donald Trump and his predecessor Barack Obama will not attend the royal wedding. Also, British Prime Minister Theresa May will not turn up at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Palace clarified that since the royal wedding was a private event and not an official function, it did not invite world leaders.

Instead, only personal friends of the royal couple will attend the wedding.

"It has been decided that an official list of political leaders -- both UK and international -- is not required for Prince Harry and Ms. Markle's wedding," a Kensington Palace spokesman said. "Her Majesty's Government was consulted on this decision, which was taken by the royal household."

Also, an official from White House confirmed that neither Trump nor his wife and First Lady Melania was invited to the royal wedding.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to tie the knot in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19.

(With inputs from ANI)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

The inputs from agencies have been sourced from a third party syndicated feed. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text