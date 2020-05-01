Donald Trump says plan afoot to reopen America as deaths top 60,000

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the federal government will not be extending its COVID-19 social distancing guidelines once they expire Thursday, and his son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner, predicted that by July the country will be "really rocking again."

Trump said he plans to resume out-of-state travel after spending over a month mostly cooped up in the White House, starting with a trip to Arizona next week. And he said he's hoping to hold mass campaign rallies in the coming months with thousands of supporters, even though medical experts have said there is little hope of having a vaccine by then.

Trump delivered his daily upbeat update on Wednesday, putting a positive face on the latest grim numbers — the death toll in the US on Wednesday crept past 60,000, a figure that he in recent weeks had suggested might be the total death count.

"We mourn... every life tragically lost to the invisible enemy. And we are heartened that the worst of the pain and suffering is going to be behind us," Trump said. As many as 35 of the 50 US states affected by the pandemic have unveiled formal reopening plans, as President Donald Trump expressed confidence that "much better days" are ahead for the country that has been hit hard by the "invisible enemy".

So far, the virus has killed 61,670 Americans and infected 1,064,737 others. Globally, the virus has killed 2,29,182 people and infected 3,244,586 others.

