Donald Trump warns China of consequences over COVID-19

US President Donald Trump has warned China that it should face consequences if it was "knowingly responsible" for the spread of COVID-19, upping the ante on Beijing over its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump, who has expressed disappointment over China's handling of the disease, alleged non-transparency and initial non-cooperation with the US on dealing with the crisis. "If they were knowingly responsible, yeah, then there should be consequences. You're talking about, you know, potentially lives like nobody's seen since 1917," he said on Saturday.

Trump said his relationship with China was very good till the time the deadly COVID-19 swept across the world. He said there was a big difference between a mistake that got out of control and something done deliberately. He also expressed his doubts over the official Chinese figures on the number of deaths in their country, claiming that the fatalities were way ahead of the US.

A premier Chinese virology laboratory in Wuhan, which is in the eye of the storm for allegedly being the source of Coronavirus, has for the first time refuted the charge that the deadly virus originated from his lab before it spread across the world and wreaked havoc.

Hungry, jobless turn to food banks in US

Thousands of families hit by the pandemic are turning to food banks to get by, waiting hours for donations in lines of cars stretching as far as the eye can see. And with 22 million people out of work seemingly overnight, the charities feeding homeless and scared people fear the day will come when they cannot cope with the tsunami of demand.

