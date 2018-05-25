Donald Trump warns Kim Jong-un against any 'foolish and reckless' action

"Our military, which is by far the most powerful anywhere in the world that has been greatly enhanced recently as we all know, is ready as necessary," he told reporters at the White House



Donald Trump

Describing the cancellation of the June 12 summit meeting with Kim Jong-un as "a tremendous setback" for North Korea, President Donald Trump on Friday warned that the US military is ready to act should Pyongyang take any "foolish and reckless" action.

Trump said that he has spoken to his Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and his military leadership in this regard and that both South Korea and Japan are prepared for any eventuality and the two countries have agreed to bear the substantial cost of any such military action against North Korea.

"Our military, which is by far the most powerful anywhere in the world that has been greatly enhanced recently as we all know, is ready as necessary," he told reporters at the White House.

He said the cancellation of the Singapore summit is a "tremendous setback" for North Korea and the world.

"Based on the recent statement of North Korea, I've decided to terminate the planned summit in Singapore on June 12th. While many things can happen, and a great opportunity lies ahead, potentially, I believe that this is a tremendous setback for North Korea, and, indeed, a setback for the world," he said.

But he hinted that there is still some possibility of a June 12 summit meeting with Kim in Singapore or even at a later date.

"If and when Kim Jong-un chooses to engage in constructive dialogue and actions, I am waiting," he said. Trump said the very strong sanctions imposed by the US on North Korea will continue.

"Hopefully, positive things will be taking place with respect to the future of North Korea. But if they don't, we are more ready than we have ever been before," he said.

North Korea has the opportunity to end decades of poverty and oppression by following the path of denuclearization, and joining the community of nations, the president said.

He hoped that Kim will ultimately do what is right not only for himself but, perhaps most importantly, what's right for his people, who are suffering greatly and needlessly.

"All of the Korean people, North and South, deserve to be able to live together in harmony, prosperity and peace. That bright and beautiful future can only happen when the threat of nuclear weapons is removed. No way it can happen otherwise," he said.

"But no matter what happens and what we do, we will never, ever compromise the safety and security of the United States of America. I want to make that statement; feel very, very strongly about it," Trump said.

"Hopefully everything's going to work out well with North Korea. And a lot of things can happen, including the fact that it's possible that the existing summit could take place, or a summit at some later date. Nobody should be anxious. We have to get it right," Trump said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates