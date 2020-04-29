Donald Trump wont budge on Nov 3 poll

Two people wearing masks walk pass a mural of the Coronavirus in the neighbourhood of Queens on April 27, 2020 in New York City. 337 people died of COVID-19 in New York on Monday, the lowest number of fatalities in almost a month. New Jersey reported 106 fatalities. Pic/AFP

US President Donald Trump has ruled out making any changes in the date of the November 3 presidential election because of the Coronavirus pandemic. "I never even thought of changing the date of the election. Why would I do that? November 3, it's a good number," Trump told reporters at his White House news conference. His likely Democratic opponent Joe Biden last week said Trump was considering changing the date. "Mark my words, I think he is gonna try to kick back the election somehow, come up with some rationale why it can't be held [sic]," Biden said during an online fundraiser.

'Look forward to it'

"No, I look forward to that election and that was just made a propaganda not by him but by some of the many people that are working writing little segments. I see all of the time statements made you say something statement made per Joe Biden, Sleepy Joe," Trump said. "He didn't make those statements. Somebody did but they said he made it. No, let him know I am not thinking about it at all. Not at all," he said.

In a call with governors on Monday, Trump said states should "seriously consider" reopening their public schools before the end of the academic year, even though dozens already have said it would be unsafe for students to return until the summer or fall.

'Consider opening schools'

"Some of you might start thinking about school openings, because a lot of people are wanting to have the school openings. It's not a big subject, young children have done very well in this disaster that we've all gone through," he said. Reopening schools is considered key to getting the economy moving again. Without a safe place for their kids, many parents would have difficulty returning to work.

1,010,507

Total no. of COVID-19 infections in the US

56,803

Total no. of COVID-19 deaths in the US

Turkey sends protective equipment to US



The cargo at the Etimesgut airport outside Ankara. Pic/AP

Turkey has dispatched a planeload of personal protective equipment to support the United States as it grapples with the novel Coronavirus outbreak. A Turkish military cargo carrying the medical equipment took off from an air base near the capital Ankara on Tuesday, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported. It was scheduled to land at Andrews Air Force Base near Washington later in the day. A top official said Turkey is donating 5,00,000 surgical masks, 4,000 overalls, 2,000 litres (528 gallons) of disinfectant, 1,500 goggles, 400 N-95 masks and 500 face shields.

