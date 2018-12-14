Donald Trump's former attorney sentenced to 3 years in prison

international

Cohen, 52, was sentenced to 36 months in prison by the US District Court for the Southern District of New York

Michael Cohen, Donald Trump's former lawyer and long-time personal fixer will spend three years in jail for crimes, including lying to the Congress and facilitating hush-money to silence two women who alleged affairs with the US President.

Cohen made an emotional apology to US District Judge William H Pauley III, on Wednesday taking "full responsibility" for what the judge called a "veritable smorgasbord of criminal conduct".

Cohen, 52, was sentenced to 36 months in prison by the US District Court for the Southern District of New York. "I have been living in a personal and mental incarceration ever since the day that I accepted the offer to work for a real estate mogul whose business acumen I deeply admired," he said.

