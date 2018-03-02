Donald Trump's security advisor to leave White House soon?

Speculations are rife that the national security advisor of White House Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster is expected to leave his position in the White House



Speculations are rife that the national security advisor of White House Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster is expected to leave his position in the White House. As per the administration official, Mc Master is expected to quit his job by the end of March and shall not return to the military and retire as a three-star general. CNN has said that according to certain sources, President Trump will take the final call on this issue and decide whether McMaster shall stay back at the White House or not.

Apparently, the National Security Council spokesperson Michael Anton has dismissed such reports of McMaster leaving the White House and further quoted Trump as the latter termed this to be fake news. He further said that McMaster is doing a great job. As per an insider, a senior military officer has already been approached if he shall be interested in taking up the job as a military officer. Previously, McMaster had a clash with President Trump on several occasions, including foreign strategy with Iran and Afghanistan.

Following that, there had been rumours regarding the departure of the military officer which seems to materialise now. Since President Trump came to power, he had relatively tough relations with the previous security advisors including Michael Flynn, who resigned within the first month of his taking the post. He was followed by H.R. McMaster, who is said to be walking on thin ice with respect to his disturbed relations with the president. Due to this, President Trump now seems to be varying of appointing a third security advisor in less than a year.

According to CNN, there are three main options considered for replacing the current National security advisor. Stephen Biegun, who had served as a staff member under Condoleezza Rice under the George W. Bush administration is being considered as the top choice for the next security advisor. Safra Catz and John Bolton are also included in the race of the successive National Security Advisor of US.

