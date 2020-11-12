Search

Donald Trump's son urges people to 'get out and vote' a week after election, gets trolled

Updated: 12 November, 2020 09:14 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Several noted personalities shared the screenshot on their handles with funny one-liners.

Eric Trump
Eric Trump

Donald Trump’s eldest son Eric has been subjected to social media ridicule after he urged the people of Minnesota to “get out and vote” a week after the US presidential election result came out.

The post was deleted immediately but the damage had been done. Soon, screenshots of his tweet started getting circulated on twitter. Several noted personalities shared the screenshot on their handles with funny one-liners.

“But of course Eric Trump scheduled an Election Day tweet for the wrong week...” wrote Rex Chapman.

This twitter user compared Eric Trump with internet explorer known for its slow performance.

The similarity of this tweet with the ones Eric had shared before elections made people think that it was a scheduling error.

But there was no turning back because twitter never lets go of an opportunity to have a good laugh!

Indian-origin supermodel Padmalakshmi also shared why “it’s time to give up.”

First Published: 12 November, 2020 09:00 IST

