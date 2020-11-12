Donald Trump's son urges people to 'get out and vote' a week after election, gets trolled

Donald Trump’s eldest son Eric has been subjected to social media ridicule after he urged the people of Minnesota to “get out and vote” a week after the US presidential election result came out.

The post was deleted immediately but the damage had been done. Soon, screenshots of his tweet started getting circulated on twitter. Several noted personalities shared the screenshot on their handles with funny one-liners.

“But of course Eric Trump scheduled an Election Day tweet for the wrong week...” wrote Rex Chapman.

But of course Eric Trump scheduled an Election Day tweet for the wrong week... pic.twitter.com/a4tL0UYRm8 — Rex ChapmanðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¼ (@RexChapman) November 10, 2020

This twitter user compared Eric Trump with internet explorer known for its slow performance.

Proof Eric Trump is Internet Explorer (yes this is real) pic.twitter.com/YiJaPl6aeN — Bizarre Lazar ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ´‍âÂÂÂÂÂ ï¸ÂÂÂÂÂ (@BizarreLazar) November 11, 2020

The similarity of this tweet with the ones Eric had shared before elections made people think that it was a scheduling error.

Scheduled post. Someone picked the wrong Tuesday. — Meg Maker (@megmaker) November 10, 2020

But there was no turning back because twitter never lets go of an opportunity to have a good laugh!

Election day, MI:

"STOP THE COUNT!"



Election day, AZ:

"COUNT THE VOTES!"



Eric Trump, a week after election day:

"GET OUT AND VOTE!" pic.twitter.com/WsWzWfWYvv — Blayne Hougen (@BlayneHougen) November 10, 2020

Minnesotan here. We did vote. We voted overwhelmingly for @JoeBiden. — Megan Rowe (@mrowe1023) November 10, 2020

Eric Trump showing up to vote today. pic.twitter.com/ohw2FDm76j — Dana Wessel (@DanaWessel) November 10, 2020

Indian-origin supermodel Padmalakshmi also shared why “it’s time to give up.”

Eric Trump is encouraging voting in Minnesota, Mike Pence is sunning in Florida, and Rudy is probably still at the dildo store next to Four Seasons Total Landscaping.



It's time to give up. — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) November 10, 2020

