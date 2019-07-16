Dongri building collapse: Amit Shah condoles loss of lives

national

At least seven people were killed and over 40 feared trapped under debris after a four-storey building in Dongri area collapsed

Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday to took to Twitter to extended condolences to the families of those killed in the tragic building collapse that took place earlier on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, Shah said the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local authorities are engaged in rescue operations and are "doing their best".

"Mumbai building collapse is very tragic. My condolences with the bereaved families and prayers for early recovery of those injured. Rescue operations are in full swing. The state government, NDRF and local authorities are doing their best to assist people in need," he tweeted.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered an investigation into the matter.

The initial incident was reported by the locals and according to civic officials two people are dead and around 40-50 people are feared trapped under the debris and people formed a human chain to remove the debris from the spot.

The building is located at Tandel street, Abdul Hamid Durga, Dongri in Mumbai. Rescue operations are carried out by the Mumbai Fire brigade, Mumbai Police and National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) at the location. According to the reports, 5 people have been reported dead and eight injured including a child. One of the deceased is identified as Abdul Sattar Kalu (45) and the other one is a woman who is yet to be identified. Mumbai police chief, Sanjay Barve has reached the site.

The rescue work was hampered by narrow lanes that proved a challenge for the rescue team to reach the spot. According to PTI, the rescue efforts were further delayed as politicians, including ministers, legislators and leader of the opposition, made a beeline to the building collapse site. According to Prabhat Rahangdale, the Chief fire officer of Mumbai fire brigade, "Total 9 persons were rescued by MFB and out of 9 persons 2 are dead and 7 are admitted. The headcount is still underway for the remaining trapped persons."

With inputs from ANI

