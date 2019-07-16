Dongri building collapse: PM Narendra Modi expresses anguish over loss of lives

national

At least 5 people were killed after a four-storey residential building collapsed in south Mumbai's congested Dongri area

Narendra Modi. Pic.AFP

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish over the death of five people after a building collapsed in Mumbai. He said the state government and the National Disaster Response Force are working on rescue operations.

Collapse of a building in Mumbai’s Dongri is anguishing. My condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. I hope the injured recover soon. Maharashtra Government, NDRF and local authorities are working on rescue operations & assisting those in need: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 16, 2019

"Collapse of a building in Mumbai's Dongri is anguishing. My condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. I hope the injured recover soon. Maharashtra government, NDRF and local authorities are working on rescue operations & assisting those in need," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted quoting Modi.

PM Narendra Modi: Collapse of a building in Mumbai’s Dongri is anguishing. My condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. I hope the injured recover soon. Maharashtra Government, NDRF and local authorities are working on rescue operations & assisting those in need. pic.twitter.com/DGd77ulof8 — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2019

At least 5 people were killed after a four-storey residential building collapsed in south Mumbai's congested Dongri area Tuesday, trapping over 40 people under the debris, civic officials said there.

On Tuesday, a four-storey building collapsed in Dongri, located in South Mumbai on Tuesday at 11.40 am. The initial incident was reported by the locals and according to civic officials two people are dead and around 40-50 people are feared trapped under the debris and people formed a human chain to remove the debris from the spot.

Building Collapse in #Dongri, Mumbai. Rescue operations underway. NDRF Teams rushed to the site. 40-50 people like to be trapped.

Via. @AnuragANK pic.twitter.com/rnBsJ6Ne8Y — mid-day (@mid_day) July 16, 2019

The building is located at Tandel street, Abdul Hamid Durga, Dongri in Mumbai. Rescue operations are carried out by the Mumbai Fire brigade, Mumbai Police and National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) at the location. According to the reports, 4 people have been reported dead and eight injured including a child. One of the deceased is identified as Abdul Sattar Kalu (45) and the other one is a woman who is yet to be identified. Mumbai police chief, Sanjay Barve has reached the site.

In an unfortunate incident, a G+4 Building collapsed in Dongri. Humble request to citizens to stay away from the incident spot to facilitate effective rescue operations by authorities. A green corridor has been provided for all emergency services and rescue operations. — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 16, 2019

The rescue work was hampered by narrow lanes that proved a challenge for the rescue team to reach the spot. According to PTI, the rescue efforts were further delayed as politicians, including ministers, legislators and leader of the opposition, made a beeline to the building collapse site. According to Prabhat Rahangdale, the Chief fire officer of Mumbai fire brigade, "Total 9 persons were rescued by MFB and out of 9 persons 2 are dead and 7 are admitted. The headcount is still underway for the remaining trapped persons."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates