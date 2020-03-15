Don't Miss today

Heal with mandala art

Join Dr Dipika Mukhija, art therapist and dentist, for a dot mandala art workshop. Mandala painting is said to be an effective tool for healing, reflection and transformation. Mukhija will guide you to make colourful swirling dot mandala on a ceramic cup. You can take your artwork back home.

When: March 15, 11 AM to 2 PM

Where: Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri west (more details on registration)

Entry: Rs 1,800

To book: 9136262604

Pet a cat

Here's your chance to spend quality time in feline company. Cat Café Studio is inviting animal lovers to help feed, socialise and care for cats.

When: Till March 22, 11 AM to 10 PM

Where: Cat Café Studio, Versova

Email: chiragi@catcafestudio.com

Feast on Sicilian street food

Explore the lesser known dishes from the island of Sicily in Italy, at CinCin. Sicily's cuisine represents a complex mish-mash of cultures, including the food of the Arabs, Greeks and Spanish, because of the island's strategic location in the Mediterranean. Its capital city, Palermo, also has a rich tradition of snacking on its cobblestone lanes. At CinCin, you can try the favourite street-snack, the panelle con salsa piccante—a crispy flat fritter made from chickpea flour. There's also arancini alla 'nduja, which is filled with ham and cheese. If you are looking for a heartier street snack, there's vastedda con agnello, a pizza sandwich.

When: Ongoing, 12 PM to 1 AM

Where: CinCin, Raheja Towers, BKC, Bandra East;

Call: 61378070

Go for an art show

Catch a new exhibition, Masterpieces, featuring works by SH Raza, Somnath Hore, B Prabha and Jogen Chowdhury, among others.

When: Till April 4, 10.30 AM to 7 PM

Where: Gallery 7, Kala Ghoda

Call: 22189520

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Pavitra Tandel, 42 Sports masseuse

It started as a way to fix the financial crunch at home. Today, Tandel is a sought after sports masseuse who works with Indian athletes

Available for: Sports massage, pregnant and new mothers

Charges: Starting R3,000, depending on the treatment

Call: 9920356639

About a decade ago, Tandel's family went through a financial crisis and she had to resort to taking up odd jobs. During one of her caretaker gigs, she found her calling—being a masseuse. While her educational background was not in her favour, her talent and love for the skill made her grow exponentially. During this time, she met Arun Kanade, now the official massage therapist for the Indian cricket team. He poached her to work at the H.E.A.L. Institute, where Tandel learned human anatomy and muscle knowledge from some of the finest physiotherapists. Tandel feels her style and knowledge makes her perfect for athletes who might need a focused massage. Having said that, most of her clients come to her through her partner physiotherapist which helps her work better on her clients once she has all their details at hand.

The fear files

For those who don't mind the chills, writer Neil D'Silva has started a new page, Desi Horror Stories, on Facebook and Wattpad, dedicated to home-grown tales. "The idea was born out of conversations I've had with horror fans over the years. There is a high demand for horror, but a severe shortage of good content," he says. Desi Horror Stories comprises 1,000-word supernatural and paranormal stories, which he writes and uploads regularly. The story about the Winged Lady, for instance, is inspired by an urban legend about a woman with wings, named Pakshin, who "would follow men until they were alone, swoop down and attack". Another short that we enjoyed was Red Glass Bangles, where the ghost of an old vendor sells bangles to unsuspecting women on an isolated stretch, before haunting them.

When Bhaskar Bose tells a tale

RJ Mantra's voice is one you can't forget. No wonder then that Spotify India roped him to helm one of their original podcasts, Bhaskar Bose. In the audio thriller series, Bose, who is an accountant by profession and detective by passion, solves the most perplexing cases. Police officer Bikesh, a fun Bengali sidekick, helps him out. Spotify, Audioboom and MnM Talkies have helmed the production. "We are all inspired by storytelling and the world of audio dramas. Thus, we went with the most popular genre of detective thriller," says Mantra. The show is fast-paced and intriguing, and gripping. Mantra as Bose deals with different kinds of cases in each episode—what happens when an actor dies on a set, where people keep dropping like flies? You can't wait to hear what next, and that's thanks to the gripping storytelling. Mantra decodes why it works: "Audio dramas work amazingly because people are pushed to use their imagination."

spotify.com

Live in the moment



Francesc Miralles and Héctor García

Some books are just good for the soul. We felt that when we first read Héctor García and Francesc Miralles's bestselling self-help title, Ikigai. Close on the heels of the first, the duo has published a sequel, The Book of Ichigo Ichie: The Art of Making the Most of Every Moment, the Japanese Way. And, it's just as good. When loosely translated from Japanese Ichigo Ichie means "Once, a meeting". The literal meaning, though, is "In this moment, an opportunity." How often has an opportunity come your way and slipped out of your hand, just because you did not to act on it at that time. The authors explain why an opportunity lost, is lost forever. Most importantly, this book is about learning to live in the moment. They discuss everything from the Japanese tea ceremony to the Buddhist concept of dukkha and the Latin expression memento mori (remember that you will die) to learn to dwell in the present, and to be aware of coincidences. Read it twice, if you have to.

Rs 499; amazon.in

Sparkle in a can

If you are a regular visitor to London, you are sure to have marvelled at the pre-mixed G&Ts. India now has inched closer to alcohol in a can, with Sula's Dia Sparkler. The red wine sparkler is perfect for someone who likes the taste of red, with an added hint of bubbly. Most of us choose rose or white over red wine since the rich Merlots and Barollos are not for every palate. But this concoction is light

and fizzy, and if had at the right temperature, brings back memories of a potent sangria. The

white wine sparkler reminded us of Sprite that's been spiked. We'd love to pair it with cheese, bread, and pasta at a Sunday picnic. At eight per cent alcohol, the sparklers have just the right kick to keep you happy.

Rs 180 (330ml)

Mental health for all

The Thought Co. is a Lower Parel-based mental health studio set up by clinical psychologist and therapist, Priyanka VarmaIt, and it looks nothing like a regular clinic. The studio space has been designed with the intention to encourage safe and cathartic exploration of emotions through counseling, workshops, and physical fitness classes. Varma believes that emotional, mental, and physical health are one and her aim is to empower individuals dealing with anxiety, depression, and other mental behavioural concerns by providing them a support network and intervention strategies, whether it's talk-, art- or drama therapy. "We hosted a Mental Health Awareness Weekend last October and the response was overwhelming. We hosted activities around food psychology, creating a mental health resource kit, understanding your inner critic, and a performed a short skit on sexuality."

@thethoughtco on Instagram

