Don't Miss today

Dance your worries away

Be part of an online dance workshop facilitated by Shiamak Davar’s Institute of Performing Arts. You can choose between different styles like Bollywood, hip hop and contemporary. These classes are for beginners and are spread across eight weeks.

When: June 14 onwards, 5.45 PM

Where: Zoom.us

Price: Rs 350 onwards

Call: 61543000

Discuss an exciting novel virtually

Join the Sanskaari Girls Book Club for a reading of Jump Space by Mary Anne Mohanraj, this pride month. The queer short stories are about a family, which goes on a trip, and encounters the appeals and limits of intimacy.

When June 17, 8.30-10 PM

Where: bit.ly/events_ofc

Contact: @sanskaarigirls, Instagram

Attend an online talk

Tune into a talk on the importance of breastfeeding in the first hour post delivery by Dr Jane Morton, a professor of pediatrics.

When June 18, 7.30 PM;

Where: @thefirstparents, Instagram

Learn to write a script

Sign up for a script-writing workshop facilitated by performer and writer Nayantara Nayar. The session will include reading scripts; discussing plots, dialogue, characters and conflict.

When: June 14, 11 AM to 12 PM

Price: Rs 500

Call: 7358458117

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Chef Reetu Uday Kugaji, 44

Chef consultant and food blogger

From cooking, styling to recipe building, Kugaji has aced all things food

Recommended by: Ajaz Vakil, director sales at Projects and Gaggenau, “We collaborated with chef Reetu for a live demonstration of our appliances in Acetech Exhibition. The food she prepared was not only delicious, but also healthy, nutritious and visually appealing.”

As a child, Reetu Uday Kugaji was fascinated by the dishes from various cuisines her mother would cook for the family. Kugaji started her culinary journey with a course in hotel management. She worked as a programme head at Culinary Arts, Queen Margaret University, in Edinburgh and at ITM, Navi Mumbai. With her cooking, the chef tries to bring back lost Indian recipes and prefers to keep them as authentic as possible. She also plans menus for restaurants and conducts live demonstrations for brands.

Available For: Workshops, food styling, planning menus and recipes etc.

Charges: R25,000 onwards, depending on the service required

Email: chefreetuudaykugaji@gmail.com

