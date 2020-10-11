Don't Miss today
Head to Indus Creed's online gig ÃÂ» At: 8.00 PM; Price: Rs 99 Contact: @induscreednow, Instagram
Attend a virtual fest
Tune into It's A Girl Thing, a three-day festival, which aims to empower young women through panel discussions, workshops and more. You will get to hear from the likes of Raja Kumari."
When: October 16-18;
Contact: @iagtindia, Instagram
Free
Watch a weird game show
Sign up for an interactive game show, How Weird Is This Guy? It will feature friends and comics Anirban Dasgupta, Vaibhav Sethia and Sourav Ghosh, as each of them tries to prove that they are the weirdest of them all.
When: October 11, 10 PM
Where: Zoom
Price: Rs 199 onwards
Contact: manu.vijayan@oml.in
Shop online from luxury brands
Splurge at The Luxe Edit, a virtual exhibit curated by The Curators Den. With the festival season fast approaching, buy clothes, jewellery and more, from some of the finest brands around such as Theia Jewellery and Myraveda .
When: October 11-16
Price: Rs 500 onwards
Where: https://www.thecuratorsden.com/
Learn how to pen your own play
Create a 10-minute play from scratch in six weeks. The course will be facilitated by Praveen, playwright and the artistic director of Theatre March.
When: October 15 onwards, 6-7 PM
Price: Rs 1,000 onwards
Contact: @learnsville, Instagram
Meet a person with a skill you can use
Dr Falguni Vasavada-Oza, 45 Speaker and trainer
A professor of marketing, Vasavada-Oza is a passionate advocate for body positivity and equal rights for women
Available for: Webinars and virtual workshops
Charges: Price on request
Email: falguni.vasavada@gmail.com
Talking to people comes naturally to Dr Falguni Vasavada-Oza, given that she is a professor of strategic marketing at Ahmedabad's MICA and has been teaching for over two decades now
Vasavada-Oza is a three-time TEDx speaker, who spoke about body positivity, redefining beauty standards and internalising happiness.
According to her, body positivity has been wrongly understood as a concept meant only for "fat women". She thinks it is a social movement that can empower everyone, across genders and body types, because no one is immune to the rigid beauty standards perpetuated by the mainstream. Hers is a fight to encourage people from being conscious about their body to being confident about it.
Recommended by: Nilam Patel, managing director of India operations at S&P Global, says, "I have heard Dr Falguni speak a couple of times over the past few years. Her ability to present her thoughts with clarity and conviction keeps everyone engaged."
Keep scrolling to read more news
Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe