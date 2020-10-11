Don't Miss today

Attend a virtual fest

Tune into It's A Girl Thing, a three-day festival, which aims to empower young women through panel discussions, workshops and more. You will get to hear from the likes of Raja Kumari."

When: October 16-18;

Contact: @iagtindia, Instagram

Free

Watch a weird game show

Sign up for an interactive game show, How Weird Is This Guy? It will feature friends and comics Anirban Dasgupta, Vaibhav Sethia and Sourav Ghosh, as each of them tries to prove that they are the weirdest of them all.

When: October 11, 10 PM

Where: Zoom

Price: Rs 199 onwards

Contact: manu.vijayan@oml.in

Shop online from luxury brands

Splurge at The Luxe Edit, a virtual exhibit curated by The Curators Den. With the festival season fast approaching, buy clothes, jewellery and more, from some of the finest brands around such as Theia Jewellery and Myraveda .

When: October 11-16

Price: Rs 500 onwards

Where: https://www.thecuratorsden.com/

Learn how to pen your own play

Create a 10-minute play from scratch in six weeks. The course will be facilitated by Praveen, playwright and the artistic director of Theatre March.

When: October 15 onwards, 6-7 PM

Price: Rs 1,000 onwards

Contact: @learnsville, Instagram

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Dr Falguni Vasavada-Oza, 45 Speaker and trainer

A professor of marketing, Vasavada-Oza is a passionate advocate for body positivity and equal rights for women

Available for: Webinars and virtual workshops

Charges: Price on request

Email: falguni.vasavada@gmail.com

Talking to people comes naturally to Dr Falguni Vasavada-Oza, given that she is a professor of strategic marketing at Ahmedabad's MICA and has been teaching for over two decades now

Vasavada-Oza is a three-time TEDx speaker, who spoke about body positivity, redefining beauty standards and internalising happiness.

According to her, body positivity has been wrongly understood as a concept meant only for "fat women". She thinks it is a social movement that can empower everyone, across genders and body types, because no one is immune to the rigid beauty standards perpetuated by the mainstream. Hers is a fight to encourage people from being conscious about their body to being confident about it.

Recommended by: Nilam Patel, managing director of India operations at S&P Global, says, "I have heard Dr Falguni speak a couple of times over the past few years. Her ability to present her thoughts with clarity and conviction keeps everyone engaged."

