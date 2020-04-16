Don't want to get back with my ex...

My husband and I separated after two years of marriage because things weren't working out. We spoke to family and friends, went for counselling, and tried everything before deciding to take a break. It has been three months now, and I have never been happier. I realised I was miserable with him. I now feel free, am physically and mentally healthy, and sure that being with him was toxic. He reached out a week ago asking me to get back, saying we could make it work. I told him I need more time but can't stand the idea of giving this another shot because I can't cope with the sadness it brings. What should I do?

It sounds as if you already know what you need to do. You are healthier, and like who you are. You are also sure about what doesn't make you happy, which is harder to figure out than most people think it is. If you are clear about what you want for yourself, nothing should stop you from making a decision that makes sense for your life.

I went on a few dates with a girl I met using a dating app. We spoke about our feelings and connected with each other, which is rare because my experiences with these apps have always been disappointing until now. I thought we could consider a relationship, until she told me on our last date that she had been reconsidering getting back with her ex. I didn't know what to say, but I was obviously upset because I thought she liked me. Should I tell her how I feel?

If she is confiding in you, it is because she feels a certain level of trust. If you tell her how you feel, she may have another perspective to consider before making her decision. What she chooses to do will always be her prerogative, but if you feel strongly about something, it doesn't hurt to share that with her.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news