Dostana 2: Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya to head to Punjab for the first schedule

Ever since Dostana, directed by Tarun Mansukhani and starring John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra released in 2008, fans have been waiting for the sequel. Some reports suggested the dashing duo would return but along with Katrina Kaif, however, the idea was canned due to lack of a bound script. The second part finally flies off but with a fresh cast.

For the uninitiated, Dostana 2 stars Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor and debutant Lakshya. Mansukhani has been replaced by Collin D'Cunha, another fresh name. Now, Filmfare reports the shooting for the film is all set to start in Punjab by the end of October; this shall be the first schedule. Nothing about the plot is out yet but Aaryan is all set to play a homosexual character, and Kapoor will play his sister.

Over the years, Bollywood has made one too many films on homosexual relationships, from Aligarh to Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga to the upcoming Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan to now Dostana 2. On the work front, Aaryan has multiple films lined-up in his kitty, which include Pati, Patni Aur Woh, scheduled to release on December 6, 2019, Imtiaz Ali's untitled romance with Sara Ali Khan, releasing on February 14, 2020, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opening in the cinemas on July 31, 2020 and then this comedy.

Kapoor, on the other hand, will have an equally busy year, with Gunjan Saxena, releasing on March 13, 2020, RoohiAfza, coming out on April 17, 2020, Dostana 2 and Takht. She'll also collaborate with her father and filmmaker Boney Kapoor for a female-centric film soon. As far as Mansukhani is concerned, he hasn't made any film post Dostana for the last 11 years. He made Drive, starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Sushant Singh Rajput, which won't have a theatrical release but will release on Netflix on November 1.

