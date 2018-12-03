Double celebration for Sohum Shah-starrer Tumbbad

bollywood

Tumbbad makers, who were celebrating the critically-acclaimed film's run, now have one more reason to cheer

Soham Shah in Tumbbad

After more than a 50-day theatrical run, the Sohum Shah-starrer Tumbbad will now release on Amazon Prime in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The makers, who were celebrating the critically-acclaimed film's run, now have one more reason to cheer. Shah says it is heartening to note that their hard work is being appreciated as filming the thriller was tough.

Hailed as one of the most visually stunning films, Tumbbad has received immense appreciation from critics as well as the audience, the testimony of the same has been its steady run at the box office. Tumbbad clocked 50 successful days at the box office and is running strong at the theatres continuing to win the hearts of the audience. Emerging as a sleeper hit, Tumbbad has carved a place as one of the finest pieces of cinema.

Sohum Shah took to his social media to express his gratitude towards the audience for showering their love on the film. The actor said, "So Grateful [sic]"

Despite big banner releases, Tumbbad has maintained its pace at the box office and has been collecting a decent amount of Rs 0.25 crore in its sixth weekend taking the total collection to Rs 13.48 crore.

Giving glimpses of the ancient Marathi culture, Tumbbad perfectly grabbed the essence of the interiors of Maharashtra in the pre Independence era creating stunning visuals for the audience. The film created history by being the first Indian film to open the Venice International Film Critic's Week and continues to win at the box office clocking 50 days at theatres. Tumbbad is an Eros International and Aanand L Rai's presentation and a Sohum Shah Films in association with Colour a Yellow Productions. Co-produced by Filmi Vast and Filmgate Films.

