Dr Ambrish Vijayakar Is A Saviour Who Has Saved The Lives Of Millions By Predictive Homeopathy

One of the most prominent names in the field of medical sciences, Dr Ambrish Vijayakar is a predictive homeopathy practitioner and a teacher on a global level. A renowned name in the world of homeopathy, he started practising predictive homeopathy at a very early age. This form of homeopathy was discovered by his father Prafull Vijayakar in 1970. Predictive Homeopathy attempts to understand the basic constitution of the patient and uses the same as the basis of prescribing. He has inherited the expertise in this homeopathy from his father and for more than a decade, he has proved the significance of homeopathy in today’s world.

After establishing more than 30 clinics in India, his goal is to expand Predictive Homeopathy centres in Europe, Australia, Canada and New Zealand. One of the biggest achievements of his life is that he is the youngest homeopath to treat cancer with the highest success rate. Further, he is also an ultimate guide to all the aspiring homeopaths and has conducted many seminars in Punjab, Delhi, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. Not just India, his seminars have also been appreciated in countries like Germany, Brazil, USA and the UK.

His professional ethics towards work has set a benchmark for Predictive Homeopathy and he has time and again proved how it can treat chronic diseases. His impeccable work has seen the doctor travel different parts of the globe. From the last 7 years, he has been invited to Germany to deliver lectures on Predictive Homeopathy. With getting a standing ovation from the top doctors of the world, he was also accoladed by Professor Ostojic, the director of ECPD (European Centre for Peace and Development). Many celebrities have shown their trust on Dr Vijayakar for their medical needs. His main aim is to make Predictive Homeopathy the best choice of treatment by mid-2020.

Not just this, he is also the founder trustee of HRDF (Homoeopathic Research and Development Foundation) who states "Hope for the Hopeless". It is a social initiative by Predictive Homoeopathy under the aegis of Dr.Prafull Vijayakar for the underprivileged special children across the world. Till date, the foundation has 34 free homoeopathic clinics all over India where many underprivileged and differently-abled children are treated. The organisation has a reach to around 5 lakh incurable patients across India who are treated properly. In a career of more than a decade, Dr Ambrish Vijayakar is that saviour who has rescued the lives of many people from the incurable diseases.

