How do I convince her to respect my opinions?

I want my girlfriend to respect my opinions more, but she laughs off everything I say. How can I change the way she looks at me?

Illustration/Uday Mohite

Maybe she laughs at everything you say because you're funny. Respect is a two-way street, so tell her how you feel and find out what her reasons are.

My husband and I have been married for two years. He was fine for a few months, but began to change at some point and slowly started to control every aspect of my life. I have tried getting him to understand that his behaviour is wrong, but he is very controlling and doesn't even want to listen to what I have to say. We don't have children, and he wants a child, but I am not prepared to have one under these conditions, because I don't want him to start controlling the child's life, too. I am almost always depressed and am thinking of running away. Is there anything I can do to save my marriage?

Having a child is a huge responsibility and you are right to treat it with caution, especially if your husband behaves the way you say he does. Parenting is about working in tandem, so one partner controlling the other isn't an ideal scenario at all. Having said that, running away isn't a solution either. If you feel as if you need to run away, there is something seriously wrong with your marriage and you need help. Have you spoken to your family or close friends about your situation? Do you believe this marriage can be saved? Do you still have any feelings for your husband and believe he can change in order to make this work? If your answers to these questions tell you that this isn't going to work, I suggest you inform him that counselling is important and a professional may need to step in. If he refuses to consider this, look at alternatives and speak to someone you can trust as quickly as possible.

