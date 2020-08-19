Dr Reddy's launches Avigan tablets in India for COVID-19

Thsi picture has been sued for representational purpose only

Pharma major Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd on Wednesday announced the launch of Avigan (Favipiravir) 200 mg tablets for treatment of Covid-19 in India.

The launch is part of the global licensing agreement with Fujifilm Toyama Chemical Co. Ltd that grants Dr Reddy's the exclusive rights to manufacture, sell and distribute Avigan (Favipiravir) 200 mg tablets in India.

Avigan has been approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Covid-19 disease.

"We are pleased to bring this important innovator medicine to the patients in India.AThe need for high quality and efficacy, affordability and better disease management are key priorities for us. We believe that Avigan would provide an effective treatment option to the Covid-19 impacted patients in India," said M.V. Ramana, Chief Executive Officer, Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets), Dr Reddy's Laboratories.

Dr Reddy's Avigan comes in a complete therapy pack of 122 tablets with a two-year shelf life.

To ensure accelerated access to the medicine, Dr Reddy's has initiated a free home delivery service in 42 cities in the country, and a helpline centre at 1800-267-0810/www.readytofightcovid.in between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Saturday.

