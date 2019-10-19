MENU

Dr Zeus accuses Bala makers of recreating his song 'Don't Be Shy'; Badshah apologises

Updated: Oct 19, 2019, 14:15 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The song, Don't Be Shy, is originally composed by Dr Zeus. The singer is upset about not getting due credit and the song being ruined in Bala. After his tweet, Badshah extended an apology to the original singer of this song

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from the Don't Be Shy song from Bala. Picture Courtesy: PR Image
Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from the Don't Be Shy song from Bala. Picture Courtesy: PR Image

The makers of Bala were accused of plagiarism by the makers of Ujda Chaman. Now, musician Dr Zeus has accused the music label and composers of the film of ruining his hit song, Don't Be Shy and Kangna. This happened a day after Bala released the song, Don't Be Shy.

Dr Zeus took to his Twitter account and expressed his disappointment for not giving him due credit. He questioned them saying, "Are u guys taking the p*** @sonymusicindia @MaddockFilms @Its_Badshah @SonyMusicUK @SachinJigarLive wen did u compose don't b shy & kangna.. more to the point how dare u guys b riding off ma old hits & f***in them up??? Ya need to get original [sic]."

He further added that his lawyers will get in touch with Sony Music Label. 

There were many who supported Dr Zeus and were posting hate comments against Badshah and Bala. The rapper requested his followers to not spread hate as it's not Ayushmann Khurrana's fault or Badshah's fault. He emphasised that it is the label that he is agitated with.

Dr Zeus further mentioned that Badshah called him up to apologise and clear the issue, which the former appreciates.

Badshah also issued a statement on his Twitter handle and said that Zeus is like an elder brother to him and his senior. He wrote: "I am aware of the situation around 'Dont be shy'. I want to start by saying that i love And respect @drzeusworld paaji immensely and he knows it. He has the right to get angry with me because he's my senior and ive learnt a lot from him. And he is the last person id want [sic]"

He further added, "to go through something like this. I got on the song, which has been recreated by my dear friends Sachin Jigar, only after making sure we had the necessary rights. But still if there's any misunderstanding, ill make sure it gets cleared asap. I support Zeus Paaji. Badshah [sic]"

After all this chaos, Dr Zeus' name has now been added to the title credits of the song, Don't Be Shy by the Bala makers.

