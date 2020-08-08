Drain Death: Man drowns in open Mira Road manhole

Mira Road police booked a contractor of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) on Tuesday for causing death by negligence after a 37-year-old painter fell in an open drain and died on July 31.Police said Sajjad Khan fell near Sanman Hotel.

It is suspected that Khan did not notice the drain as it was full of water amid heavy rain. Locals informed the police and the fire brigade.

The fire brigade's search team found Khan's body in a drain several metres away from the spot where he fell.

He was declared dead at a hospital. Khan's younger brother, Mohammed Riyaz Khan, 36, told mid-day, "I was having dinner around 11 pm when my nephew called and informed me of Sajjad's death."



"Officials told us that Sajjad probably fell while walking. We have seen lids of drains being opened amid rain and waterlogging and people end up dying. I have demanded from the police that those responsible for the negligence must be punished," Mohammed Riyaz said.

'Gutter lids are very weak'

Local activist Krishna Gupta alleged a nexus based on commissions between civic officials and contractors.

"The lids of gutters are very weak, they can easily break when vehicles pass over them. But no one questions the contractors as the same officers continue in the same post for several years," Gupta said.

A police officer said that the contractor has been booked under Section 304A (causing death by rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code.

