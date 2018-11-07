Drake wishes Athiya on her birthday: Happy birthday to my Shetty

hollywood

Athiya Shetty turned a year older on November 5 and Drake wished her on Instagram in his unique way

Athiya Shetty and Drake

Canadian rapper Drake's PDA for Athiya Shetty on social media continues. The actor turned a year older on November 5 and the Hold On, We're Going Home singer wished her on Instagram. He wrote, "Happy birthday to my Shetty, a true goddess. Guess who is watching Mubarakan three times on the tour bus in your honour (sic)."

Drake added colourful heart emoticons as well. Over a year ago, the two had met at a nightspot in London. It is said that Drake found her pretty and they got talking. He later started following her on Instagram.

In the past, Varun Dhawan had teased her with Drake and wondered if she was the real Kiki after Drake's Kiki dance challenge had gone viral earlier this year.

On August 11, Suniel Shetty celebrated his 57th birthday, and daughter Athiya Shetty took to her Instagram account to share a childhood photo of hers with father Suniel Shetty. While many of Athiya's friends from Bollywood and followers clicked heart on the photo, it was Canadian rapper Drake, who loved the photo and left a comment on it. The comment read, "Legend," which left everyone startled and questions about Athiya and Drake's connection kept coming in on the post. Athiya replied to Drake's comment with a blue heart.

