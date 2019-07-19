Drashti Dhami and Shama Sikander flaunt their bikini bodies; see photos

television

While Drashti Dhami is currently on a vacation in Spain with husband Niraj Khemka, actress Shama Sikander is enjoying the beaches in Croatia.

Drashti Dhami and Shama Sikander shared these photos on their respective Instagram accounts.

Drashti Dhami is on a vacation with husband Niraj Khemka in Spain. The actress is living her life to the fullest be it partying at the beach club or flaunting her bikini body. Dressed in a dark blue polka dot bikini, Drashti looks no less than a supermodel in this picture from the beach in Spain. Although Drashti is away from the limelight for some time, she is a renowned face in the television circuit.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram Bora bora !!!!! A post shared by Drashti Dhami (@dhamidrashti) onJul 18, 2019 at 11:14am PDT

View this post on Instagram Amnesia !!!!!! @khemkaniraj ðÂÂºðÂÂ¼ A post shared by Drashti Dhami (@dhamidrashti) onJul 18, 2019 at 4:22am PDT

Another picture shared by Drashti Dhami has her posing with husband Niraj Khemka. In the picture, both of them with their hats on look super happy. She shared the snap with the caption: "Happy beach face (sic)"

View this post on Instagram Happy beach face !!! @khemkaniraj ♥ï¸Â#formentere#beachlove#tan#sun#loveintheair !!!! A post shared by Drashti Dhami (@dhamidrashti) onJul 17, 2019 at 6:51am PDT

On the other hand, another telly actress, Shama Sikander, is enjoying a beautiful vacation in Croatia.

Dressed in a black bikini, which could make anyone envy her for her toned body, Shama looked sensual. She captioned the picture as: "Brave girl, promise me, you will not shrink yourself in order to make others feel comfortable... (sic)"

The other picture had her sitting on a yacht in a polka dot white and black bikini. She gave a beautiful caption to the photo and wrote: "It is not joy that makes us grateful. It is gratitude that make us joyful... (sic)"

Shama, who is fondly remembered as Pooja from the show Yeh Meri Life Hai, ventured into Bollywood in 1998 with Prem Agan and was also seen in Aamir Khan's Mann in 1999. Shama will now be seen in Tipsy, which will be directed by Deepak Tijori and produced by Raju Chadha and Rahul Mittra. She will be sharing screen space with Laxmi Raai, Nazia Hussain, Kainaat Arora, and Alankrita Sahai.

She will also be seen in Bypass Road, in which she will be sharing screen space with Neil Nitin Mukesh, Adah Sharma, Gul Panag, and Rajit Kapur. The thriller drama marks the directorial debut of Neil's younger brother Naman Nitin Mukesh.

Also Read: TV actress Shama Sikander reveals she tried to commit suicide 5 years ago

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates