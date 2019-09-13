DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment 2019: 224 Vacancies up for grab, apply by October 15

his picture has been used for representational purpose

On Friday, the Defence Research & Development Organization (DRDO) released a list of job vacancies which are available at the organisation. The job ranges from the post of Stenographer, Administrative Assistant, Store Assistant, Security Assistant and several other posts under the Admin & Allied (A&A) Cadre. Candidates who are interested to apply for the desired posts can apply by following the prescribed format by October 15, 2019.

Interested candidates must note that the opening date for the submission of the application is September 12, 2019, and the last date to submit one's application will be October 15, 2019.

A list of vacancy offered by DRDO CEPTAM this year:

Stenographer Grade 2

Administrative Assistant (English Typing)

Administrative Assistant (Hindi Typing)

Store Assistant A (English Typing)

Store Assistant A (Hindi Typing)

Security Assistant A

Clerk Canteen Manager Grade 3

Assistant Halwai cum Cook

Vehicle Operator A

Fire Engine Driver A

Fireman

Educational qualifications required to apply for the various posts by DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment 2019:

Candidates who wish to apply for the available job vacancy offered by the Defence Research & Development Organization must take note of the required educational qualifications in order to apply for the vacancies.

Stenographer Grade 2, Administrative Assistant (English Typing), Administrative Assistant (Hindi Typing), Store Assistant A (English Typing), Store Assistant A (Hindi Typing), Security Assistant A, Assistant Halwai cum Cook– Candidate must be 12th pass or equivalent.

Clerk Canteen Manager Grade 3, Vehicle Operator A, Fire Engine Driver A, Fireman – 10th pass or equivalent.

DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment 2019 Age Limit - The upper age limit of the candidate must not be above 27 years. There will be age relaxation provided to the candidates who belong to the reserved category.

Steps to apply for the DRDO job vacancies:

Candidates who are interested to apply for the several job vacancies can do so by applying online from September 12 to October 15, 2019. After submitting their application, candidates can take a printout of their application form for future reference.

