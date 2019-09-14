Dream Girl Box Office Collection Day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana's film mints 10.05 crore

With the constant buzz and massive word of mouth, Dream Girl starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha has created a record by opening with a double-digit number. The film has become Ayushmann's biggest opener till date. The actor has beaten his own record by surpassing the opening numbers of Badhaai Ho, his last highest opener.

The film has been garnering rave reviews and loudest applaud during the screening and the testimony of the same is the massive numbers at the box office, on its opening day itself. The positive word of mouth has definitely helped the film's first-day business.

The makers of Dream Girl, Balaji Motion Pictures shared the official figures on their Twitter handle and wrote, "The fun family entertainer is winning hearts! Watch our #DreamGirl in theaters now! [sic]"

As Ayushmann celebrates his birthday today, Ekta Kapoor shared a quirky video to wish him, and it will get you rolling on the floor. Dream Girl's producer wrote: "Poojieee ne ‘eku ‘ ko double diya( ok I hammmm n I don’t know how to act AT ALL) but this is an appreciation post for this man whose bday it is today! Ur choices ur humility ur warmth n depth make u d Man U r ! N ur success is d biproduct! Pls stick with ur gut n convictions n Thanku for a ‘ double digit’ opening ! After a shitty month I needed this ! AYUSHMAAAN BHAVAAAH JAI MATA DI [sic]"

The audience curiously waited to see the Vicky Donor actor in a never-seen-before avatar. He shared a few reasons to do this film. In an exclusive interview with mid-day, the National Award-winning actor said, "I always want to do something different, something that is out-of-the-box. Dream Girl completely ticked all the right boxes for me."

Spilling some beans about the concept, Ayushmann had said, "Not only is it unique but also quirky at the same time. Dream Girl also underlines gender neutrality, where a guy is playing a woman. And the concept is very relatable. It's nothing new. Traditionally, in Ram Leela and all these folklore, plays or theatre, most of the actors who play female characters are males. This is the story about that guy."

Dream Girl is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms. It released on September 13, 2019.

