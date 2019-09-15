Dream Girl Box Office Day 2: The Ayushmann-starrer mints Rs 16.42 crore

Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha's Dream Girl has done well so far at the box office. The film, which hit theatres on September 13, raked in Rs 10.05 crore on day one at the box office. On day 2, Saturday, Dream Girl has managed to collect Rs 16.42 crore.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the box office numbers on Twitter. He wrote, "#DreamGirl witnesses superb growth on Day 2 [63.38 per cent]... Circuits that were decent on Day 1 join the party on Day 2... Biz at metros, Tier-2, Tier-3 cities go on overdrive... Day 3 should surpass Day 2 by a margin... Fri 10.05 cr, Sat 16.42 cr. Total: Rs 26.47 cr. #India biz."

Positive word of mouth has helped Dream Girl rake in the moolah at the box office. In an exclusive interview with mid-day, the National Award-winning actor said, "I always want to do something different, something that is out-of-the-box. Dream Girl completely ticked all the right boxes for me."

Speaking more about the film, Ayushmann said, "Not only is it unique, but also quirky at the same time. Dream Girl also underlines gender neutrality, where a guy is playing a woman. And the concept is very relatable. It's nothing new. Traditionally, in Ram Leela and all these folklore, plays or theatre, most of the actors who play female characters are males. This is the story about that guy."

Even Dream Girl's soundtrack, especially songs like Radhe Radhe and the Dhagala Lagli Kal remix, is being well-received by the audience. Dream Girl is a family entertainer that can be enjoyed by people from all age groups.

