Dream Girl trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha will tickle your funnybone

Set against the backdrop of Mathura, Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha-starrer is a comedy of errors which shares the story of a Dream Girl Pooja and her mesmerising voice

Ayushmann Khurrana/picture courtesy: YouTube

The first look of Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl raised eyebrows when the actor showed up in a saree avatar. Wearing yellow glass bangles and slippers, he is seen hiding his worried face under his pallu (veil) has created huge anticipation amongst the audience. In the backdrop, the poster has a temple and the boards of two establishments—Jeewan Maran Shop and Shri Ram Leela Seva Samiti. Take a look at the poster here:

Ayushmann Khurrana in a saree in the Dream Girl poster/picture courtesy: Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram account

From the local cop to a Haryanvi gujjar boy, to his girlfriend's brother, everybody is smitten by Dream Girl Pooja and her mesmerising voice, leading to a series of unusual, crazy situations. Set against the backdrop of Mathura, Dream Girl is a comedy of errors with an ensemble cast of Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Bannerjee, Manjot Singh, Nidhi Bisht, Rajesh Sharma, Raj Bhansali among others.

Ayushmann Khurrana, who has dubbed in female's voice as well for the movie, said in an interview with mid-day: "I had to deliver 25 per cent of my dialogues in a woman's voice. Since I come from a radio background, it's easier for me to modulate my voice. I have spent years behind the mic, mimicking different people. Raaj had given me the references of a few men, who prank people by talking like a woman. I studied those videos extensively."

Nushrat Bharucha, who also plays a pivotal role in Dream Girl, said in an interview with IANS: "I like this quirky comedy space a lot. Ayushmann is of course really good at picking these kind of films. I am really blessed being part of 'Dream Girl' because that film's script is really funny and quirky."

Annu Kapoor, who was last seen with Ayushmann Khurrana in Vicky Donor seven years ago, shares the screen space with him once again. While Annu Kapoor essayed to the role of a doctor Baldev Chaddha in Vicky Donor, the actor will be playing Ayushmann's father in Dream Girl. Talking about the cast, Manjot Singh, who was last seen in Fukrey 2, will be playing Ayushmann's friend in the film.

Check out the trailer of Dream Girl right away:

Talking about the same, Manjot said in a media interaction: "I am thrilled to work with Ayushmann and director Raaj Shaandilyaa. It is one of the funniest scripts I have read in a while and the journey has been super fun."

Ayushmann Khurrana will be teaming up with Nushrat Bharucha for the very first time with Dream Girl. Written and directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film is produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Aashish Singh, it is Ayushmann's first collaboration with Balaji Motion Pictures.

