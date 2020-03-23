Dream of sunny days

The seeds of an album were sown in a rented Versova apartment in 2017, when singer and composer Soutrik Chakraborty, after writing a dozen songs, decided to put together a live band. After he came across guitarist Utkarsh Jaiswal at work, who shared similar taste in music, a mix of psychedelic-dream pop and retro Indie, they decided to form a band with their signature styles.

"I start with the chords, followed by the lyrics and then present the rest of the band," explains Chakraborty. Joined by Ishan Lal on keys, Sid Vetekar who was later replaced by Shalom Benjamin on bass, and Avinash Chordia on drums, the idea takes a new route as members give their respective inputs. "Utkarsh brings a solid base of melodies and hooks that lends character to the song, besides harmonies, while Shalom holds it together. Ishaan does a lot of layering on keys and Avinash gives the backbone beat. It's like a reliable surprise," Chakraborty adds.

The album, titled Sunny Boy, is dedicated to Chakraborty's and Chordia's fathers, both of whom passed away last year. "That's what my dad used to call me, and is a reminder that it's important to be happy in whatever situation you are in. This also works with our songs that exude a positive vibe," Chakraborty shares. The tracks are summery, fresh with the odd bittersweet tune.

As the band gears for a release on March 29, they already have a second album lined up.

Log on to @foxinthegardenmusic on Instagram

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates